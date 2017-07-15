BOSTON -- In a span of about 90 minutes Saturday, Joe Kelly went from being anointed the Boston Red Sox's setup man to landing on the disabled list.

Kelly will miss at least seven games with a strained left hamstring, the Red Sox announced at Fenway Park before continuing their four-game series against the New York Yankees. It was unclear how the right-hander got injured, but he has dealt with hamstring issues in the past, including a three-month DL stint in 2014 with the St. Louis Cardinals.

Right-hander Brandon Workman was recalled from Triple-A Pawtucket to take Kelly's spot in the bullpen.

Kelly has a 1.49 ERA with 26 strikeouts in 36 1/3 innings over 34 appearances. He had a 21 1/3-inning scoreless streak snapped last Sunday when he allowed a go-ahead two-run homer to Brad Miller in a 5-3 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays.

In Kelly's first full season as a reliever after years as a starter, the Red Sox have been conservative with their usage of the right-hander, pitching him on back-to-back days only three times and not since June 2-3 at Baltimore. But in declaring Saturday that Kelly has emerged as the primary choice to pitch the eighth inning, manager John Farrell said the team would be more aggressive about using him in the second half.

"I think it will be dependent upon the number of pitches thrown in a given night," Farrell said. "If it's low-teens, yeah, I think he's getting to the point where, physically, 'Hey, I'm good to go the next day.' We've kept him out of days when he's felt fine just to make sure that he's stayed strong throughout, which he has. But we'll see back-to-back start to emerge here."

Farrell said the Red Sox planned to add Workman to the roster as a 26th player for Sunday's doubleheader against the Yankees.

Utility infielder Brock Holt could be an option now. He is nearing a return from the disabled list after being sidelined since April 21 with vertigo and concussion symptoms.