Washington Nationals right-hander Joe Ross will have Tommy John surgery, manager Dusty Baker announced Saturday.

Baker said the procedure will take place on Wednesday in Texas.

The Nationals had placed Ross on the 10-day disabled list on Friday.

He had left his last start on July 9 against the Atlanta Braves after 3 1/3 innings when his velocity was lower than normal. He had an MRI later that day.

He was 5-3 with a 5.01 ERA in 13 starts this season.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.