The San Francisco Giants made way for left-handed ace Madison Bumgarner's return to the rotation on Saturday by putting right-hander Johnny Cueto placed on the disabled list.

The move to the DL comes one day after Cueto said he needed time off because of his blister issues.

Cueto lasted only four innings in Friday night's start before being forced out by blisters on his thumb and on two fingers on his right hand.

Johnny Cueto has been put on the disabled list as he continues to deal with blisters. "I just can't explain it," said Cueto, who has hypothesized on the baseball being tighter this season. "I really don't know what's happening." Joe Camporeale/USA TODAY Sports

After the game, Cueto had bandages on the tips of his thumb, index finger and middle finger. He had problems with blisters on two fingers in May.

"Of course I feel different now," Cueto said through a translator. "I think the best thing for me to do would be to take some time off. I'm not throwing very well and I don't want to hurt myself.''

Cueto, who is 6-7 with a 4.59 ERA this season, said the blisters are caused by "the baseball -- the three fingers, I just can't feel the ball."

He said he thinks baseballs are wound tighter this year, and this is the first time he's had problems with blisters.

"I just can't explain it," he said. "I really don't know what's happening."

The Blue Jays' Aaron Sanchez has struggled with blisters this season and, like Cueto, also has blamed a tighter baseball for his health issues

Bumgarner, meanwhile, will start Saturday for the first time since spraining his left shoulder in a dirt bike accident three months ago.