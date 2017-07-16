Los Angeles Dodgers rookie Cody Bellinger legged out a leadoff triple in the seventh inning Saturday against the Miami Marlins to become the first Dodgers rookie ever to hit for the cycle.

Bellinger got a single in the first, a two-run home run in the third and an RBI double in the fourth before tripling to deep right center in the seventh.

Bellinger, who entered the day second in the National League with 25 home runs, recorded the first cycle of his career in his 72nd career game. It is the first cycle for the Dodgers since Orlando Hudson did it in 2009.

The triple was Bellinger's first since May 2.