The slumping Colorado Rockies got a key cog in their lineup back Sunday but took a hit to their starting rotation.

The Rockies activated outfielder/first baseman Ian Desmond from the disabled list but placed right-hander Tyler Chatwood on the 10-day DL in a corresponding move.

Desmond last played on July 2 because of a strained right calf, the same injury suffered by Chatwood on Saturday night. He left his outing against the New York Mets after getting only one out in a wild first inning.

Desmond is starting in left field and batting fifth in Sunday's game against the Mets.

Chatwood walked three of the five batters he faced and gave up Jay Bruce's three-run homer. After throwing just five of 19 pitches for strikes, he was checked on the mound by manager Bud Black and a trainer. Chatwood made three wide practice pitches and was replaced by lefty Chris Rusin.

Tyler Chatwood was placed on the disabled list Sunday with a right calf strain after lasting less than an inning in his start Saturday against the Mets. Adam Hunger/Getty Images

Chatwood said his right calf began bothering him in the bullpen warming up, but he tried to pitch through it.

"I couldn't get the ball down. I couldn't push off of it, so I was essentially using all arm, which isn't ideal for a guy who's had two Tommy John (operations)," Chatwood said after Colorado lost 9-3. "I thought we needed innings tonight and I was trying to provide some of it, but I didn't do a very good job of that at all."

Desmond is returning from his second stint on the DL after missing the start of the season with a fractured left hand. He's hitting .283 with five home runs and 26 RBIs this season, his first with Colorado.

The struggling Rockies have a 5½-game lead for the second NL wild card but have lost 15 of 20 overall.

Chatwood missed the 2015 season while recovering from Tommy John surgery. He had been healthy this year, though, throwing 106 innings over 18 starts.

Poor control is nothing new for Chatwood, 27, who began the night leading the majors with 57 walks. He is 6-11 with a 4.74 ERA, leaving him tied with Boston right-hander Rick Porcello -- last year's AL Cy Young Award winner -- for the most losses in the majors.

Chatwood has lost four straight starts and is winless in his past six since beating the Chicago Cubs 4-1 on June 8.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.