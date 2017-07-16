Looking to fortify a bullpen that has blown more than a third of its save chances, the Washington Nationals acquired relievers Ryan Madson and Sean Doolittle from the Oakland Athletics for right-hander Blake Treinen and a pair of prospects.

The prospects headed to the Athletics are left-hander Jesus Luzardo and third baseman Sheldon Neuse.

The Nationals have been looking for help at the back end of their bullpen. Treinen, 29, is 0-2 with a 5.73 ERA and two saves in 37⅔ innings. He is one of six pitchers with at least two saves for Washington, but nobody has more than Koda Glover's eight, and he is on the disabled list.

National League East-leading Washington has a strong rotation led by Max Scherzer (11-5), Stephen Strasburg (9-3) and Gio Gonzalez (8-4) but has converted just 22 of 36 save chances.

Among their starters, the Nationals rank third in the majors in ERA (3.61) and second in opposing batting average (.232), but their bullpen is last in both categories, according to ESPN Stats & Information.

The Nationals have added Sean Doolittle, as well as Ryan Madson, through a trade with the Athletics in an effort to find stability for their bullpen. AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast

Doolittle, 30, is 1-0 with a 3.38 ERA, three saves and 31 strikeouts in 21⅓ innings. He has held left-handed batters hitless in 23 at-bats this year with 12 strikeouts and zero walks. Doolittle had a career-high 22 saves in 2014.

A 36-year-old right-hander, Madson has a 2.06 ERA in 39⅓ innings and is seventh among relievers in WHIP at 0.79. He has not allowed any of the seven inherited runners to score in his past 13 appearances. Madson had 30 saves for Oakland last season.

Luzardo, 19, is a 2016 third-round draft pick who has made three starts in rookie ball this season, going 1-0 with a 1.32 ERA.

Neuse, 22, was a second-round draft pick in 2016 and was ranked as the Nationals' No. 7 prospect before the season. He is hitting .291 with nine homers and 51 RBIs for Class A Hagerstown.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.