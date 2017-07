MIAMI -- Marlins right fielder Giancarlo Stanton lost his glove over the wall Sunday while trying unsuccessfully to catch a ball hit by the Los Angeles Dodgers' Chris Taylor that resulted in a triple.

When Stanton made a running leap and stretched his left arm above the wall in the fourth inning, his glove came off and fell to the other side.

Stanton hoisted himself above the wall to determine the glove was beyond his reach, and then waited with a sheepish grin while a bat boy brought him a replacement.