BALTIMORE -- Jose Quintana dazzled in his debut for the Chicago Cubs, striking out a season-high 12 in seven sharp innings to beat the Baltimore Orioles 8-0 Sunday for a three-game sweep.

Acquired by the World Series champions during the All-Star break from the Chicago White Sox for a playoff push, Quintana gave the Cubs exactly the kind of boost they hoped to get. The lefty ace allowed three hits, walked none and joined Matt Garza as the only pitchers in Cubs history to fan 12 in their debut.

Kris Bryant and Anthony Rizzo homered to help the Cubs move over .500 for the first time since June 29. The Cub hit 10 home runs during the sweep at Camden Yards.

Chicago took advantage of another wild start by Ubaldo Jimenez (4-5) and opened a 4-0 lead in the second. Willson Contreras added a career-high four hits.

The Cubs traded their top two prospects, outfielder Eloy Jimenez and right-hander Dylan Cease, along with infielders Matt Rose and Bryant Flete, to get Quintana. He was 4-8 with a 4.49 ERA for the White Sox.

Chicago began the day 5½ games behind in the races for the NL Central and second wild-card spot.

Quintana retired nine straight batters until Adam Jones led off the fourth with a double. This was the 10th time in his career, and third this season, he fanned at least 10.

Ian Happ had a two-run double and scored on Jason Heyward's single in the second. Heyward stole second and scored the fourth run on a two-out single by Ben Zobrist.

A two-run homer by Bryant, his 19th, boosted the margin to 6-0 in the fourth.

Jimenez allowed six runs and 11 hits, one shy of tying a career-high, over 3⅔ innings. He has not pitched past the fifth inning in four of his past five starts.

Rizzo hit his 22nd home run in the ninth off Darren O'Day.