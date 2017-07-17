Ryan Zimmerman hits his 20th home run of the season. His 235th career homer is most in franchise history. (0:33)

Ryan Zimmerman went deep in the first inning Monday against the Cincinnati Reds to become the Washington Nationals' franchise home run leader with his 235th.

Zimmerman, 32, took Scott Feldman deep to left-center field to pass Vladimir Guerrero's total from eight seasons with the Montreal Expos.

"It's special to be in one place your entire career,'' Zimmerman said after the Nationals' 6-1 victory, which completed a four-game sweep of the Reds. "You can't do stuff like this if you're not in the same place for a long time. So I feel very lucky to have spent my entire career here, honored to have hit more home runs than any Expo or National. It's cool.''

Guerrero took to Twitter to congratulate Zimmerman.

Records are made to be broken, congratulations to Ryan Zimmerman, being No. 2 is not bad 😃⚾️ https://t.co/QmFbrsmSDd — Vladimir Guerrero (@VladGuerrero27) July 17, 2017

The home run was Zimmerman's 20th of the season, giving him seven seasons of 20 or more home runs with the Nationals, according to ESPN's Stats & Information. Hall of Famer Andre Dawson also had seven seasons of 20 or more homer when he played for the Expos.

Zimmerman, in his 13th season with the Nationals, is enjoying a career resurgence this season.

The first baseman was hitting .322 with 63 RBIs entering Monday's game. He was selected for the All-Star Game, his first appearance in the Midsummer Classic since 2009.