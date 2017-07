New York Yankees pitcher Michael Pineda will undergo season-ending Tommy John surgery Tuesday, the team has announced.

Pineda agreed to undergo the operation Monday after having his injured right elbow examined in Cincinnati by Dr. Timothy Kremchek, who agreed with the Yankees' original recommendation for surgery.

Kremchek will perform the surgery Tuesday in Cincinnati. Pineda was diagnosed with a partially torn ulnar collateral ligament in his pitching elbow last Friday.