In the bottom of the fourth, Carlos Correa swings and misses on a pitch and immediately winces in pain. He leaves the game with a jammed thumb. (0:28)

HOUSTON -- All-Star Carlos Correa, who left the Houston Astros' 9-7 loss to the Seattle Mariners on Monday, was put on the disabled list on Tuesday with a torn ligament in his left thumb.

The Astros said Correa is expected to miss 6-8 weeks. They recalled infielder Colin Moran from Triple A Fresno to take Correa's spot on the active roster.

"It's obviously disappointing," Correa said Tuesday, "but at the same time I have to focus on what I can control and that's hopefully having successful surgery, focusing on my rehab and hopefully be back late September and play in the playoffs, at least."

Correa said there was no timetable on when he'll have surgery.

Correa was pulled Monday after swinging and missing at a pitch in the fourth inning. He grimaced in pain and walked around for a moment before trainers arrived. He was replaced by Marwin Gonzalez.

Correa jammed the same thumb on a headfirst slide at home plate July 4 and sat out the next day.

Correa, 22, is hitting .320 with 20 homers and 67 RBIs for the American League West-leading Astros. He drove in a run with a sacrifice fly in his first at-bat Monday.

Meanwhile, Houston ace Dallas Keuchel allowed two hits with one walk and three strikeouts in three innings in his first rehabilitation assignment for Double-A Corpus Christi on Monday night.

Keuchel hasn't pitched since June 2 because of a pinched nerve in his neck. The lefty likely will need multiple starts in the minors before he comes off the disabled list, but the Astros haven't yet determined exactly how many he will need.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.