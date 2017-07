Detroit Tigers outfielder J.D. Martinez has been removed from Monday night's game against the Kansas City Royals with lower back tightness.

The team said the move was precautionary.

Martinez has been the subject of trade rumors ahead of the non-waiver trade deadline on July 31.

He had gone 0-for-2 with a walk when he was removed in the bottom of the sixth inning.

The 29-year-old outfielder is hitting .305 with 16 homers and 39 RBIs this season.