New York Yankees first baseman Greg Bird says that, despite having ankle surgery, he hopes to play again this season.

Bird released a statement Tuesday shortly after undergoing the surgery and one day after the Yankees announced that his season is likely is over.

"In nearly four months since first injuring my ankle, it had been increasingly frustrating to have only questions and no answers," Bird said. "All this time, I have wanted nothing more than to be out there playing the game I love as a member of the New York Yankees.

Yankees first baseman Greg Bird said following ankle surgery, "I plan to do everything in my power to return and help our team win in 2017." Adam Hunger/Getty Images

"My season is not over. I plan to do everything in my power to return and help our team win in 2017."

The recovery time from the surgery is six weeks, according to Yankees manager Joe Girardi, meaning Bird could resume baseball activities in September.

But after being out months, it is highly unlikely Bird could return to the field unless the Yankees advanced far into the playoffs.

A specialist confirmed Monday that Bird, 24, has a condition called Os Trigonum Syndrome, which is excess bone growth in his foot. With the ankle better, the Yankees and Bird are hopeful the issues will be behind him.

Bird led the Grapefruit League with seven home runs this spring before fouling a ball off his right ankle in the final days of spring training. He played through it, but he was unsuccessful at the plate, forcing him to the disabled list with what the team described as a bruised bone in the ankle.