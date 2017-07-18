First baseman James Loney signed a one-year, $350,000 contract with the LG Twins of the Korean Baseball Organization, the team announced Tuesday.

Loney requested and received his release in May from the Atlanta Braves organization. He was at Triple-A Gwinnett but didn't appear in his game as he was released shortly after signing a minor league deal with the team. He had signed with the team after Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman fractured his left wrist.

An 11-year major league veteran, Loney has a career batting average of .288 and has hit 108 home runs with 669 RBIs.

Loney, 33, played for the New York Mets last season, hitting nine home runs with 34 RBIs in 100 games.