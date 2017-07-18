CINCINNATI -- The Cincinnati Reds have placed right-hander Scott Feldman on the 10-day disabled list with right knee inflammation.

The Reds also optioned outfielder Jesse Winker to Triple-A Louisville and recalled righties Sal Romano and Lisalverto Bonilla from Louisville. Roman was Cincinnati's scheduled starter for Tuesday's opener of a three-game series against Arizona.

Feldman (7-7) is the sixth Reds pitcher who has started at least one game this season to go on the disabled list. He allowed five runs and five hits, including two home runs, in the first inning of Monday's 6-1 loss to Washington.