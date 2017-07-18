Milwaukee Brewers catcher Stephen Vogt will miss at least a month with a sprained MCL, according to manager Craig Counsell.

Vogt was placed on the 10-day disabled list with what was called a left knee sprain on Tuesday, one day after he collided with Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Chad Kuhl at home plate.

Vogt caught an incidental elbow to the head from Kuhl in the fifth inning, and both players were down for several minutes. Kuhl remained in the game, but Vogt had to be helped to his feet and left to have his neck and knee evaluated. Vogt held on to the ball, and Kuhl was called out.

"I was like, 'Man, my neck hurts,' and then I realized my knee hurts," Vogt told reporters. "You just kind of take an inventory."

Brewers catcher Stephen Vogt, right, had to leave Monday's game against the Pirates after being struck on the head during a home-plate collision. AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar

Kuhl came to check on Vogt after the game, a gesture that Vogt said he appreciated.

"I wanted to do a hook slide and touch home plate, but as soon as he caught it, he kind of came into my running lane, and it just happened like that," Kuhl said.

Vogt, who was claimed off waivers from the Oakland Athletics last month, has hit four home runs in 32 plate appearances with Milwaukee. He hit four home runs in 172 plate appearances with the A's before they designated him for assignment.

Since being claimed by the Brewers he has started eight games at catcher.

Vogt, 32, was an All-Star for Oakland in 2015 and '16 before his struggles in 2017.

The Brewers activated right-hander Junior Guerra from the DL, and he will start Tuesday night's game.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.