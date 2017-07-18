The Minnesota Twins placed right-hander Phil Hughes on the 60-day disabled list Tuesday with a recurrence of symptoms of thoracic outlet syndrome.

Hughes underwent season-ending surgery last July to correct thoracic outlet syndrome. A rib that was causing nerve and vascular impingement in his throwing shoulder was removed.

Hughes had been on the DL earlier this year after complaining of a "dead feeling" in his pitching shoulder. He is 4-3 with a 5.87 ERA in 14 games (nine starts) for the Twins this season.

Phil Hughes had season-ending surgery last summer to correct thoracic outlet syndrome. Leslie Plaza Johnson/Icon Sportswire

The Twins recalled veteran right-hander Bartolo Colon in a corresponding move. Colon, 44, is set to make his Minnesota debut when he starts Tuesday night's game against the New York Yankees.

Hughes pitched for the Yankees from 2007 to 2013, then signed a three-year, $24 million contract with Minnesota. The Twins liked him so much, they signed him to a five-year, $58 million deal in December 2014.

Hughes is 88-79 in 10 major league seasons, including 32-29 with the Twins. He was the Twins' Opening Day starter in 2015.

In other moves Tuesday, the Twins activated left-handed reliever Craig Breslow from the DL and optioned first baseman Kennys Vargas to Rochester. Vargas is hitting .244 with eight home runs and 30 RBIs this season.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.