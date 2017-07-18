Pedro Gomez explains how the acquisition of J.D. Martinez helps bolster Arizona's offense and why Detroit wasn't able to get a major haul in return for the former All-Star. (1:43)

Diamondbacks getting Martinez means they're 'going for it' (1:43)

The Arizona Diamondbacks have acquired outfielder J.D. Martinez from the Detroit Tigers for three prospects.

The Tigers will receive infield prospects Dawel Lugo, Sergio Alcantara and Jose King from Arizona. Lugo was the fourth-ranked prospect in the Diamondbacks' system, according to MLB.com.

Outfielder J.D. Martinez is hitting .305 with 16 homers and 39 RBIs this season. Stephen Brashear/Getty Images

Lugo (SS/3B), 22, is hitting .282 with seven home runs and 43 RBIs at Jackson (Double-A); Alcantara (SS/2B), 21, is hitting .279 with three home runs and 28 RBIs at Visalia (high Class A); and King (SS/2B), 18, is hitting .261 with no home runs and nine RBIs for the Diamondbacks' rookie league club.

The 29-year-old Martinez is hitting .305 with 16 homers and 39 RBIs this season. He will be a free agent after this season.

Martinez was removed from the Tigers' 10-2 win over the Kansas City Royals on Monday night with lower back tightness.

The team said the move was precautionary.