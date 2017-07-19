NEW YORK -- Fans at the Cardinals-Mets game cheered when a man neatly caught a foul ball at Citi Field -- until they realized it was Chris Christie.

The New Jersey governor then got booed loudly Tuesday night.

An ovation for a nifty foul ball catch quickly turned sour when fans realized the person who made it was New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie. Noah K. Murray/USA TODAY Sports

The ovation quickly turned sour after Christie stood up and slapped hands with another fan. No matter that Christie gave the souvenir to a kid.

Christie was sitting in the third row, near the New York dugout. In the third inning, St. Louis rookie Paul DeJong lifted a high foul that bounced in the stands, and Christie reached out with his left hand and snagged it.

The embattled Republican recently tried out for a spot on popular sports talk radio station WFAN in New York.