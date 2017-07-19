Pedro Gomez discusses the potential impact of Todd Frazier to New York's lineup and how adding David Robertson to the bullpen would have the Yankees approach the postseason like the Royals when they won the World Series. (0:41)

The New York Yankees have acquired third baseman Todd Frazier, along with relievers David Robertson and Tommy Kahnle, from the Chicago White Sox, they announced Tuesday night.

The White Sox will get outfielder Blake Rutherford, who was New York's 2016 first-round pick. They also will get left-handed pitching prospect Ian Clarkin, minor league outfielder Tito Polo and Yankees right-handed reliever Tyler Clippard, whose contract -- he is in the second year of a two-year, $12.25 million deal -- helps offset some of the money being taken in on Frazier's and Robertson's deals.

"Over the last several weeks, we've had discussions with teams about these players. But we decided the most prudent path to acquire the most impactful talent was to bundle these players together," White Sox general manager Rick Hahn said.

Hahn said he had been talking with the Yankees for a long time and that Rutherford was the key player in the deal. He also said top prospect Yoan Moncada -- acquired from the Boston Red Sox in the Chris Sale deal last offseason -- is being called up and will be in uniform Wednesday night against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Robertson, once the Yankees' closer, is being paid $12 million this year and is due $13 million next season. He and Kahnle will be counted on to help a bullpen that has been inconsistent.

Robertson won't be expected to regularly pitch better than the seventh inning for the Yankees, who have Dellin Betances and Aroldis Chapman for the eighth and ninth, respectively.

Yankees outfielder Brett Gardner said he was excited about the acquisitions and that he exchanged text messages with Robertson after the game about the reliever's return to New York.

Frazier, who is on a one-year, $12 million deal, is expected to play first or third in a combination with current third baseman Chase Headley.

Frazier, 31, is hitting .207 with 16 homers and 44 RBIs in his second season with the White Sox. A two-time All-Star while with the Cincinnati Reds, Frazier had 40 homers and 98 RBIs while hitting a career-low .225 for Chicago in 2016.

Robertson, 32, has a 2.70 ERA and 0.96 WHIP in 31 games this season (28 finished). The 32-year-old is 13-for-14 in save opportunities and has struck out 47 batters over 33 1/3 innings. Robertson signed a four-year, $46 million deal with Chicago as a free agent prior to the start of the 2015 season.

The right-hander pitched for the Yankees from 2008 to '14 and posted a 2.81 ERA in 402 games. He took over as the team's closer following Mariano Rivera's retirement.

Kahnle, 27, is 1-3 with a 2.50 ERA in 37 appearances for the White Sox. In 36 innings, the right-hander has allowed 28 hits and seven walks, while striking out 60. He originally was drafted by the Yankees in 2010 but was lost to the Colorado Rockies in the Rule 5 draft and later acquired by the White Sox.

ESPN's Andrew Marchand contributed to this report.