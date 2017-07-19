The New York Yankees are in trade talks with the Chicago White Sox to acquire third baseman Todd Frazier, along with relievers David Robertson and Tommy Kahnle, a source confirmed to ESPN's Andrew Marchand.

If acquired, Frazier could play first or third in a combination with current third baseman Chase Headley.

Robertson and Kahnle would be added to a bullpen that has been inconsistent.

If Robertson, once the Yankees' closer, were reacquired, there likely would be a money component in the deal because he is being paid $12 million this year and is due $13 million next season. He would pitch no better than the seventh inning for the Yankees, who have Dellin Betances and Aroldis Chapman for the eighth and ninth, respectively.

WSCR-AM Radio first reported the possibility of a deal.

Frazier, 31 and a free agent after this season, entered Tuesday hitting .207 with 16 homers and 44 RBIs in his second season with the White Sox. A two-time All-Star while with the Cincinnati Reds, he had 40 homers and 98 RBIs while hitting a career-low .225 for Chicago in 2016.

Robertson, 32, has a 2.70 ERA and 0.96 WHIP in 31 games this season (28 finished). The 32-year-old is 13-for-14 in save opportunities and has struck out 47 batters over 33 1/3 innings. Robertson signed a four-year, $46 million deal with Chicago as a free agent prior to the start of the 2015 season.

The right-hander pitched for the Yankees from 2008 to '14 and posted a 2.81 ERA in 402 games. He took over as the team's closer following Mariano Rivera's retirement.

Kahnle, 27, is 1-3 with a 0.97 ERA in 37 appearances for the White Sox. In 36 innings, the right-hander has allowed 28 hits and seven walks, while striking out 60.