Washington Nationals outfielder Jayson Werth has been on the disabled list since early June with a bruised left foot.

On Tuesday, after missing six weeks, he revealed why a bruise has kept him out so long.

Werth said a recent MRI showed he has a "pretty decent fracture" in his left foot, the result of fouling a fastball off of it in June. He told reporters on Tuesday that he already had been playing with a hairline fracture in his toe after fouling a ball off the same foot during spring training.

Nationals outfielder Jayson Werth insisted it is the bone bruise in his left foot, not the "pretty decent fracture," that is holding him out. Photo by Kyle Ross/Icon Sportswire

"Sometimes you can play with these things; sometimes you can't. I've had tons of injuries, played with cracked ribs, played with broken this and that," Werth said. "This one is just a little bit different, because we're going to have to wait 'til it heals to put the pressure on it you would need to sprint."

Werth insists, however, it is the bruise, not the fracture, that's holding him out.

"They take time. If you look up a bone bruise on the internet, it says two months," Werth said. "Doesn't have to be, but because of which bone this is and what it does, just is what it is. It's going to need to be pretty healed before you test it, because if you piss it off, then you're worried about a stress fracture."

Werth is participating in baseball activities, but he still hasn't been cleared to sprint and will go on a rehab assignment before rejoining the National League East-leading Nationals.