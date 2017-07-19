The Los Angeles Dodgers are reportedly interested in selling the naming rights to the field the team has played on for over five decades.

News of the potential sale was first reported by Sports Business Journal, which notes the Dodgers have been soliciting sponsorship offers for months at a cost of $12 million per season.

However, Dodgers president Stan Kasten told the Los Angeles Times on Tuesday that the name of Dodger Stadium itself is not for sale.

"That has never been for sale," Kasten told the L.A. Times. "It never will be for sale."

He elaborated that attaching a company's name to the field at Dodger Stadium wouldn't tarnish the ballpark's reputation.

"We're not worried about any discussions that we're having now being a problem. We're not selling the name of the stadium," he said. "That's the only thing I'm willing to tell you."

Dodger Stadium opened in 1962. It is the third-oldest venue in the majors, behind Fenway Park and Wrigley Field.