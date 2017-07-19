Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Aaron Altherr will be sidelined longer than expected.

Assistant general manager Scott Proefrock said Wednesday that Altherr will be out three to four weeks after an MRI exam showed the outfielder had a "mild to medium" strain of his right hamstring, according to Philly.com.

When Altherr was placed on the 10-day disabled list earlier this week, Proefrock told reporters that the injury wasn't thought to be serious.

Altherr, 26, suffered his injury on Friday night. He leads the Phillies in batting average (.288) and on-base percentage (.359). He also has 14 home runs and 44 RBIs.