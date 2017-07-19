Chicago Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant left Wednesday's game against the Atlanta Braves in the first inning after hurting his finger sliding into third base.

Bryant hit a one-out double in the inning. With two outs and knuckleballer R.A. Dickey on the mound, the ball squirted away from the catcher. Bryant took off and slid head-first into third. He caught his fingers on the foot of Braves third baseman Johan Camargo and came up wincing.

During the telecast, it was announced that Bryant hurt the ring finger on his left hand.

Tommy La Stella replaced Bryant at third base in the bottom of the first inning.

During his rookie season, Bryant said he was done with head-first slides after hitting his head on Brewers shortstop Jean Segura and experiencing dizziness.

Bryant is hitting .275 with 19 homers and 40 RBIs. Heading into Wednesday's game, the Cubs had won all five of their games after the All-Star break to pull within 2.5 games of the first-place Brewers in the NL Central.