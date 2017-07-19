Buster Olney breaks down how the additions of David Robertson and Tommy Kahnle will help New York. (0:57)

MINNEAPOLIS -- Clint Frazier has denied the report that he ever asked the New York Yankees to unretire Mickey Mantle's No. 7, but he has now doubled down with No. 77.

The young Yankees outfielder is giving up the number he did have, No. 30, to David Robertson, who wore the digits during his first stint with the Yankees, because he says it's just the right thing to do.

"I've been here like five minutes," Frazier said.

Frazier, 22, said he did not take No. 77 because of Mantle, but he did want a number with seven it. He had not previously wore seven at any level.

"I wanted a number with 7 in it," Frazier said. "There's not many numbers available and [Aaron] Judge wears 99 so maybe go with something like 77 and hope someone else picks 88 in the outfield."

Earlier in the season, a WFAN radio report claimed that Frazier asked if the Yankees ever unretired numbers because he wanted No. 7. The story was later retracted and the Yankees analyst, Suzyn Waldman, apologized to Frazier.

Frazier said there is no significance as to why he wants No. 7.

"None," Frazier said. "I've never worn a single digit seven. I've worn 17. I wore 75 in spring training."

Fellow outfield prospect, Dexter Fowler, wore 77 and Frazier said he liked the way it looked.

During spring training, Frazier made headlines because the length of his red curls flirted with violating the team's policy on hair. Yankees manager Joe Girardi eventually recommended Frazier shave it all off, and Frazier did.

Frazier entered Wednesday batting .279 with three homers and eight RBIs in 12 games.