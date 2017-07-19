MINNEAPOLIS -- Minnesota Twins pitcher Bartolo Colon is considering retirement, and he said his next start against the Los Angeles Dodgers could be a determining factor in making a decision.

The veteran pitcher revealed to ESPN that while he is grateful for the opportunity to be part of the Twins' rotation, the poor results he's having this year are making him think about retiring.

The only thing keeping Colon, 44, on a major league mound is a promise he made to his mother, who died in August 2014 while he was with the New York Mets.

"Right now, this is the only job I can do -- play ball -- and I wanted to keep on playing because I promised my mom before she left us that I would to play until I was 45," Colon told ESPN after Tuesday's 6-3 loss to the New York Yankees. "But we'll see, because it would seem that I may not be able to keep [that promise]."

Colon (2-9) allowed eight hits and four runs with no walks and three strikeouts in four innings against the Yankees. He is the 28th pitcher and 11th starter used by the Twins in 2017.

Bartolo Colon told ESPN his next start will help him decide if he should retire. "This year things have gone very badly, and a lot of things come to mind, that maybe it's better to hang up my glove," he said. AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn

The right-hander stressed that attempting to reach Hall of Famer Juan Marichal's 243-win benchmark, the most by a pitcher born in the Dominican Republic, will not be a determining factor in his decision. Colon has 235 wins in his two decades in the majors.

"I don't put that kind of pressure on myself, but sometimes I have a lot of things on my mind. ... I talk a lot with my father and with my wife and I tell them that maybe it's enough already, that this is it," Colon told ESPN. "And my father and my wife always tell me that if that is my decision, they would support me.

"I've had those thoughts [about retirement]. I've thought about it, so we'll see. This year things have gone very badly, and a lot of things come to mind, that maybe it's better to hang up my glove, as one says, but we'll see what happens in my next start."

Twins manager Paul Molitor said he fully expects Colon to make his next start Monday against the Dodgers.

The Atlanta Braves signed Colon to a one-year, $12.5 million contract last offseason, but they designated him for assignment after a 2-8 record and an 8.14 ERA in 13 starts. After his shortened Tuesday outing, when he became the oldest pitcher to start a game in Twins franchise history, Colon's ERA increased to 8.19.

Twins fans gave Colon a standing ovation as he walked on and off the field. He was welcomed to the tune of "SexyBack" with a video of his career highlights playing on the scoreboard, including his now legendary home run against the San Diego Padres. Colon has been affectionately called "Big Sexy" by his fans throughout Major League Baseball.

It was Colon's first game at Target Field, and his first game in Minnesota since 2005, when he won the AL Cy Young Award with the Angels.

"I feel very happy with the support the fans gave me today and hopefully I can do better my next start," Colon said. "We'll have to what happens on my next start and we'll see what happens from now until then."