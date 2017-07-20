Third baseman Pablo Sandoval has struck a minor league deal to return to the San Francisco Giants pending a physical, according to multiple reports.

The former Giants star is en route to San Francisco after his official release from the Boston Red Sox earlier Wednesday. Sandoval, who turns 31 in August, will take a physical for the Giants, then begin playing in Triple-A Sacramento, the reports said.

"He did a lot here and we'll never forget that," Giants manager Bruce Bochy told KNBR 680 radio, according to NBC Sports Bay Area, earlier Wednesday. "Sometimes, it makes sense, especially when you're looking at it financially, it doesn't cost you a lot."

The 2012 World Series MVP with the Giants was earlier in the day let go by the Red Sox when he didn't report after being designated for assignment last week. It officially ended the Boston tenure for the once-celebrated free agent, who never was healthy enough to live up to the expectations that came with the $95 million contract he signed in 2014.

With the Red Sox unable to find a team willing to take on part of his salary, Sandoval moved on after 161 games, 575 at-bats, 136 hits and 14 homers for Boston -- but not a single one of them in the postseason.

He'll now rejoin the reorganization he helped to World Series titles in 2010, '12 and '14.

"I loved the way he played," Bochy said. "He had so much enthusiasm and that got infectious in that dugout. And of course what he did for us on that field ... a young guy that needed some help so we all tried to do our part to make him a better player.

"A great guy to have on the club. A hard worker, a quick learner."

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.