On the same day Giancarlo Stanton hit his 30th home run to tie Aaron Judge for the major league lead, the Marlins slugger was more concerned with the fact that Miami lost 10-3 at home to the MLB-worst Philadelphia Phillies.

"If you can't win a series against the worst team in the league, there's not much going for you, right there," Stanton said, according to MLB.com.

Stanton homered in the first inning for the third game in a row when he drove a breaking ball from Nick Pivetta into the center-field hedge.

Stanton has nine homers in his past 10 starts. His nine HRs this month are a franchise record for July. His season high for home runs is 37.

The Marlins, losers of five of their last six, are 42-51 and currently in third place in the NL East.

