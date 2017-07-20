        <
          Mariners acquire RHP David Phelps from Marlins in return for prospects

          12:22 PM ET
          • ESPN.com news services

          The Seattle Mariners acquired right-handed reliever David Phelps from the Miami Marlins after the teams agreed to a trade on Thursday, according to ESPN and multiple reports.

          The Marlins reportedly will receive four prospects (Outfielder Brayan Hernandez, 19, and right-handed pitchers Brandon Miller, 22, Pablo Lopez, 21, and Lukas Schiraldi, 23) in exchange for Phelps.

          Phelps, 30, is 2-4 with a 3.45 ERA in 44 appearances (47 innings pitched) this season. He has struck out 51 and walked 21.

          Phelps, who also has pitched for the New York Yankees, is 28-32 with a 3.90 ERA in 545 innings pitched in his career.

          This is the first season he has been a full-time reliever. He had made multiple starts in his first five seasons.

          Phelps, who is making $4.6 million this season, is under contract through 2018.

