        <
        >

          Twins close to acquiring left-hander Jaime Garcia from Braves

          7:53 PM ET
          • ESPN.com news services

          The Minnesota Twins are in the final stages of acquiring left-hander Jaime Garcia in a trade with the Atlanta Braves for a minor league player, a source told ESPN, confirming multiple reports.

          Garcia has gone 3-7 with a 4.33 ERA in 17 starts over the past three-plus months for the Braves, who picked up the 31-year-old in an offseason trade with the St. Louis Cardinals for a trio of prospects.

          Garcia has spent the majority of his injury-interrupted career with the Cardinals, going 62-45 with a 3.57 ERA in eight seasons for St. Louis. He was third in Rookie of the Year voting in 2010, went 13-7 the following season while helping St. Louis win the World Series, and threw 171 2/3 innings in 2016 -- the second most of his career.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          We use cookies to offer an improved online experience. By clicking "OK" without changing your settings you are giving your consent to receive cookies.