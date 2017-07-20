The Minnesota Twins are in the final stages of acquiring left-hander Jaime Garcia in a trade with the Atlanta Braves for a minor league player, a source told ESPN, confirming multiple reports.

Garcia has gone 3-7 with a 4.33 ERA in 17 starts over the past three-plus months for the Braves, who picked up the 31-year-old in an offseason trade with the St. Louis Cardinals for a trio of prospects.

Garcia has spent the majority of his injury-interrupted career with the Cardinals, going 62-45 with a 3.57 ERA in eight seasons for St. Louis. He was third in Rookie of the Year voting in 2010, went 13-7 the following season while helping St. Louis win the World Series, and threw 171 2/3 innings in 2016 -- the second most of his career.