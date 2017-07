Atlanta Braves second baseman Brandon Phillips left Thursday's 6-3 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers because of right hamstring tightness.

He is day-to-day.

Phillips stretched a triple in his second at-bat of the game. He was 1-for-3 before exiting in the sixth inning.

Phillips is hitting .294 with eight homers in 35 RBIs in his first season with the Braves. He was traded to Atlanta from Cincinnati during the offseason, where he spent 11 seasons and was an All-Star three times.