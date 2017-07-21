Cleveland Indians ace Corey Kluber, who was scratched from Friday's start because of lingering neck discomfort, is hopeful to return to the mound Sunday.

Kluber said his neck felt better after playing catch Thursday at Progressive Field during the Indians' off day.

Trevor Bauer is starting in Kluber's place against the Blue Jays on Friday, and Danny Salazar (shoulder) is expected to start Saturday after being activated from the disabled list.

Kluber is 7-3 and ranks among the American League leaders in ERA (2.86 ERA, 2nd) and strikeouts (135, 4th). He recorded 12 strikeouts in his last start against the A's on Sunday.

If Kluber cannot pitch Sunday, the Indians would likely start Josh Tomlin against Toronto.