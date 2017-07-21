CHICAGO -- Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant is out of the starting lineup Friday after he sprained a finger on a headfirst slide earlier this week.

Bryant got hurt in the first inning of Chicago's 8-2 victory at Atlanta on Wednesday. X-rays were negative, and he is considered day-to-day.

The 25-year-old Bryant is hitting .275 with 19 homers and 40 RBIs in 88 games. He won the National League MVP award last year, helping the Cubs to their first World Series title since 1908.

Javier Baez got the start at third for Chicago's series opener against the St. Louis Cardinals at Wrigley Field.