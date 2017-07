The Oakland Athletics have signed first baseman Chris Carter to a minor league contract, the team announced Friday.

Carter, who was assigned to Triple-A Nashville, was released by the New York Yankees on July 11 after hitting .201 with eight home runs and 26 RBIs in 62 games this season.

The 2016 National League home run leader spent the first three seasons of his career with the A's.

The A's also recalled right-handed pitcher Frankie Montas and utilityman Matt Olson on Friday.