SEATTLE -- The Mariners have acquired young left-hander Marco Gonzales from the St. Louis Cardinals in exchange for top outfield prospect Tyler O'Neill.

The clubs pulled off the deal Friday, the second move to add pitching help in as many days for the Mariners. Seattle acquired veteran reliever David Phelps from the Miami Marlins on Thursday.

This time, Seattle added a young starter who will have a number of seasons of club control but paid a hefty price.

O'Neill was considered one of the top prospects in Seattle's farm system and had been on a tear of late at Triple-A Tacoma. The 22-year-old O'Neill had 19 home runs in 93 games at Triple-A.

O'Neill played for Team Canada in the World Baseball Classic and was rated among the top five prospects in Seattle's farm system by a number of organizations.

"This was more of a traditional trade in the sense that O'Neill was an outfielder with upside in the Mariners organization and Gonzales was a pitcher with upside in our organization,'' Cardinals president of baseball operations John Mozeliak said in a statement. "If you look at the depth we have with the pitching in our system, it allowed us to make a move like this to improve. We are excited for Tyler to join our organization.''

Gonzales, 25, is still working his way back from missing the 2016 season due to elbow surgery. He pitched in one major league game this season for the Cardinals.

Seattle is expected to have Gonzales begin at Triple-A Tacoma.

"Marco is a quality athlete with high character and a strong pitching pedigree who we feel fits our roster well in both the near and long term,'' Seattle general manager Jerry Dipoto said in a statement. "We find his current performance, preparedness and proximity to the major leagues to be very appealing traits in a pitcher, particularly a young lefty who is now under club control through the 2023 season.''

The Cardinals also activated outfielder Randal Grichuk and reliever Zach Duke from the disabled list and recalled catching prospect Carson Kelly from Triple-A Memphis.

Catcher Eric Fryer was designated for assignment by the Cardinals before Friday's game against the Chicago Cubs. Right-hander Sam Tuivailala and outfielder Magneuris Sierra were optioned to the minors after Thursday's 3-2 loss to the New York Mets.

Grichuk had been sidelined by a lower back injury. He made a rehab appearance with Double-A Springfield on Wednesday and went 1-for-4 with a three-run homer.

The 34-year-old Duke is coming back from Tommy John surgery in October. He went 2-1 with a 2.36 ERA in 81 games last season for St. Louis and the Chicago White Sox.