Mets outfielder Yoenis Cespedes told the San Francisco Chronicle on Friday that he wants to finish his career with the Athletics, the team with which he made his major league debut.

The 31-year-old is signed through 2020.

"I still love the A's. They were the first team to give me an opportunity to play in the big leagues," Cespedes told the Chronicle. "I love Oakland all the time."

Cespedes played 365 games for Oakland after making his debut in 2012. He was traded to the Boston Red Sox in 2014 and also played for the Detroit Tigers before being traded to the Mets in 2015.

"I wish that happens," Cespedes told the Chronicle of finishing his playing days with Oakland. "I told (Jerry) Blevins (his former A's and current Mets teammate), 'I don't know how many years I'm going to play, but I'm going to play the last year of my career with Oakland.' I don't know if that's possible or not, but that's my goal."