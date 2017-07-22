Jaime Garcia was back on the mound Friday night -- for the Atlanta Braves.

Garcia, the veteran left-hander at the center of trade talks with the Minnesota Twins just 24 hours earlier, took the ball for Atlanta as it continued a four-game road series against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

On Thursday, the Twins reportedly were in the final stages of acquiring Garcia in a trade that would have landed Atlanta a minor leaguer.

"I'm just treating it like a normal day," Braves manager Brian Snitker said before the game, according to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. "I think [Garcia] is too. So, no, I had no problem putting his name in the lineup. Far as I'm concerned, he's pitching tonight and hopefully does what he did Sunday."

That day, Garcia tossed seven innings of one-run ball against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Minnesota entered Friday at 48-46, just a half-game behind the first-place Cleveland Indians in the AL Central.

Twins manager Paul Molitor wouldn't specifically address Garcia on Friday but acknowledged the rumors.

"Our guys are very open-minded about certain situations," Molitor said, according to MLB.com. "I saw rumors this morning about what was going on. That's just the nature of how these things go."

Garcia has gone 3-7 with a 4.33 ERA in 17 starts over the past three-plus months for the Braves, who picked up the 31-year-old in an offseason trade with the St. Louis Cardinals for a trio of prospects.

Garcia has spent the majority of his injury-interrupted career with the Cardinals, going 62-45 with a 3.57 ERA in eight seasons for St. Louis. He was third in Rookie of the Year voting in 2010, went 13-7 the following season while helping St. Louis win the World Series and threw 171⅔ innings in 2016 -- the second most of his career.

But the veteran starter, who is making $12 million this year, has a history of shoulder trouble and was just 10-13 with a 4.67 ERA for the Braves last season.