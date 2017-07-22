The Milwaukee Brewers have activated infielder Eric Sogard from the 10-day disabled list and optioned slumping outfielder Keon Broxton to Triple-A Colorado Springs.

Sogard, 31, suffered a left ankle strain in late June and hasn't played since July 4. The seven-year veteran is batting .331 with three home runs in 43 games this season.

Broxton, 27, has struggled at the plate of late, going hitless in his past five games while striking out seven times in 12 at-bats. He is batting just .218 with 14 homers, 17 stolen bases and 124 strikeouts this season.