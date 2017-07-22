        <
          Kris Bryant returns to Cubs lineup

          1:59 PM ET
          • ESPN.com news services

          Chicago Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant is in the lineup for Saturday's game against the St. Louis Cardinals after sitting out Friday due to a left finger injury.

          Bryant sprained his finger on a headfirst slide in the first inning Wednesday against Atlanta. X-rays were negative, but Bryant had been experiencing soreness and there was some concern about gripping a bat.

          Cubs manager Joe Maddon initially had expressed doubt about Bryant playing Saturday.

          The 25-year-old Bryant is hitting .275 with 19 homers and 40 RBIs in 88 games. He is batting second in Chicago's lineup Saturday.

