          Blister problem again sends Blue Jays RHP Aaron Sanchez to DL

          6:12 PM ET
          • Associated Press

          CLEVELAND -- Blue Jays right-hander Aaron Sanchez has been placed on the disabled list for the fourth time this season because of a blister problem.

          Sanchez was removed from his start against Boston on Wednesday because of a recurrence of a blister on the middle finger of his right hand. He was examined by a hand specialist Friday in Cleveland, and there's no timetable for his return.

          "There is no magic solution," he said Saturday. "It's at a point where we have to ride this thing out. We just have to let it heal."

          Sanchez is 1-3 with a 4.25 ERA in eight starts. Sanchez was 15-2 with an AL-best 3.00 ERA last season and made the All-Star team.

          Sanchez doesn't know when he'll throw off a mound again.

          "The trainers said I can still toss, so that's good, but just don't do anything crazy," he said.

          Blue Jays manager John Gibbons said left-hander Francisco Liriano, who lasted 1⅔ innings Thursday, will start on short rest Monday against Oakland. Right-hander Cesar Valdez will start Tuesday if he isn't needed in the bullpen this weekend.

          Right-hander Joe Smith (sore shoulder) was activated from the DL and right-hander Chris Smith was recalled from Triple-A Buffalo. Left-hander Jeff Beliveau, who allowed six runs and didn't retire a batter in the seventh inning Friday, was designated for assignment.

