The Tampa Bay Rays acquired relief pitcher Sergio Romo from the Los Angeles Dodgers on Saturday for cash considerations.

The Dodgers designated Romo for assignment on Thursday and had seven days to trade him, release him or outright him to the minors.

Romo, 34, joined the Dodgers on a one-year, $3 million contract in February. He has struggled this season, posting a 6.12 ERA in 30 appearances.

A former closer for the Giants, Romo spent the previous nine seasons in San Francisco, winning World Series titles in 2010, 2012 and 2014. His best season came in 2013, when he had 38 saves and a 2.54 ERA.

Romo has a 2.77 career ERA and 84 saves.