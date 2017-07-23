LOS ANGELES -- Clayton Kershaw, the Los Angeles Dodgers ace who has been at his best over the last few weeks, exited Sunday's start against the Atlanta Braves after only two innings.

Kershaw was checked on by the Dodgers' medical department with two outs in the top of the second, then stayed in after throwing a couple of practice pitches. Kershaw proceeded to walk Tyler Flowers, then struck out Matt Adams to end the half-inning and disappeared into the trainers' room.

Trayce Thompson pinch hit for Kershaw in the bottom of the second, and Ross Stripling took over on the mound in the top of the third. There was no immediate word as to what prompted Kershaw to exit his start.

Clayton Kershaw struck out Matt Adams to end the second inning and then retreated to the clubhouse with an apparent injury. He struck out two and walked one on 21 pitches. AP Photo/Alex Gallardo

Kershaw threw 21 pitches, walking one and striking out two without giving up a run.

Kershaw, 29, entered his Sunday start leading the majors in wins (15) and ERA (2.07), while tying Max Scherzer for the National League lead in innings pitched (139⅓). Over his five prior starts, the left-hander had allowed only two earned runs in 36 innings, scattering 22 hits, walking six batters and striking out 51.

Kershaw's potential injury comes as rumors spread that the Dodgers were showing interest in Rangers ace Yu Darvish, with a little more than a week left until the non-waiver trade deadline. Los Angeles, with a major league-leading 67 wins and plus-173 run-differential, is expected to get a sixth starter with Hyun-Jin Ryu coming off the disabled list Monday.