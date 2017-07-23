Washington Nationals starter Stephen Strasburg left Sunday's game in Arizona after only two innings with an apparent injury.

There was no immediate word from the team as to the reason for his early departure.

Strasburg noticeably had problems with his command in the second inning, walking the No. 8 and 9 batters in the Diamondbacks lineup.

The Nationals scored four runs in the first inning off Robbie Ray and led 5-0 when Strasburg departed.

Strasburg threw 51 pitches, 29 of them strikes, in his shortest outing of the season. He entered the game with a 10-3 record and a 3.21 ERA.

Matt Grace took the mound in the third.

The 29-year-old Strasburg has an injury history, including undergoing Tommy John surgery in 2010.

Sunday was a tough day for top starters. The Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw also left his start after two innings because of right lower back tightness.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.