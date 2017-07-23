Boston Red Sox president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski said third baseman Rafael Devers has been promoted from Triple-A Pawtucket.

Devers, 20, started the season at Double-A Portland, where he hit .300 with 18 home runs and 56 RBIs in 77 games.

Since being called up to Pawtucket earlier this month, Devers has hit .400 with two home runs and four RBIs.

According to Dombrowski, the lack of appealing third-base trade candidates prompted the decision to call up Devers.

"Our people said, 'Well, why would you try that [trade]? Why don't you try him?'" Dombrowski said. "He's in a position. We think he can do it. The request for some of the guys that would be minimally better for us have been very large, and so we think that he gives us as good a chance as anybody we've had a chance to acquire -- for third base."

Devers is No. 3 on Keith Law's midseason rankings of MLB's Top 50 prospects.