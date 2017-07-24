The Miami Marlins don't have any plans to sell off some of their most valued assets before the July 31 trade deadline, according to team president of baseball operations Michael Hill.

Hill told reporters that list of players includes Giancarlo Stanton, Christian Yelich, Marcell Ozuna, J.T. Realmuto, Dan Straily and Justin Bour.

"It's not stopping calls from coming in," Hill said. "It's been fairly consistent, with people checking in to see where we're at to see if we may be open to expanding the players we're talking about. But we haven't put any of those guys in play."

The Marlins sit 14½ games behind the Washington Nationals in the National League East, but the franchise is also up for sale, making the front office reluctant to make wholesale changes until the ownership situation is settled.

Hill said the Marlins could move their relievers, including closer AJ Ramos. Miami already traded reliever David Phelps to the Seattle Mariners for four prospects.

"The relievers are more trade deadline-centric," Hill told reporters. "You're going to get value for those guys. You want to take advantage of the deadline. Those other guys are controllable."