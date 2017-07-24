        <
          MLB trade deadline buzz

          Cubs not finished with roster update (0:43)

          Buster Olney says Chicago is not done acquiring players, as it has expressed interest in acquiring Alex Avila, Yu Darvish, Sonny Gray and Zach Britton. (0:43)

          11:29 AM ET
          • ESPN.com

          The MLB trade deadline is nearing, and speculation is heating up across baseball. Here is what our writers are hearing:

          July 24 deadline buzz

          Brewers prioritizing pitching. The Milwaukee Brewers are actively exploring both starters and relievers, according to ESPN's Jerry Crasnick. As ESPN's Buster Olney reported, Milwaukee has also talked to the Detroit Tigers about Ian Kinsler, but this appears to be a case of the Tigers hoping to pair a veteran salary with coveted reliever Justin Wilson. Kinsler has a $10 million club option for 2018 with a $5 million buyout.

