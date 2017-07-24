While pitching to Tyler Flowers in the second inning, Clayton Kershaw gets checked on after a ball. Kershaw would finish the inning by striking out Matt Adams, but would not return to the game. (0:33)

Clayton Kershaw is expected to miss four to six weeks based on an initial diagnosis of the Dodgers ace's injured back, according to Fox Sports.

Editor's Picks What Kershaw's injury means for the Dodgers at the deadline and beyond With the ace headed to the disabled list and July 31 looming, L.A. has a tough call to make: Accept what they have, or trade for help.

The Dodgers will officially determine how long Kershaw will be sidelined after the three-time Cy Young Award winner visits with the team's back specialist, Dr. Robert Watkins, according to Fox Sports.

Kershaw left Sunday's game against the Braves after just two innings and was diagnosed with what the Dodgers referred to as tightness on the right side of his lower back. The Dodgers will place Kershaw on the 10-day disabled list, but they have not officially disclosed a timetable for his return.

Kershaw, who is 15-2 with a 2.04 ERA this season, admitted Sunday that he was feeling "some frustration" with his latest injury. He missed two and a half months with a herniated disk in his back last year.

"I don't want to compare, just because there's so many variables," Kershaw said Sunday. "I don't even know."

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts told reporters Sunday that he thinks Kershaw's injury is strictly muscle-related, adding that the All-Star left-hander didn't feel the shooting pain down his leg that is usually caused by a herniated disk.

The Dodgers are 19-2 when Kershaw, 29, starts this season, including winning their last 15 games.

Information from ESPN's Alden Gonzalez and The Associated Press was used in this report.