2017 Baseball Hall of Fame enshrinement

          SC Featured: Hall of Famer Claire Smith in a league of her own (6:54)

          J.G. Spink Award recipient Claire Smith hasn't always had a smooth path on her road to Cooperstown, but her journey has made her among one of baseball's pivotal trailblazers. (6:54)

          9:17 AM ET
          • ESPN.com

          Jeff Bagwell, Tim Raines, Ivan Rodriguez, John Schuerholz and Bud Selig will be enshrined in the Hall of Fame on July 30 in Cooperstown, New York. Claire Smith will receive the J.G. Taylor Spink Award for writers, and Bill King will receive the Ford C. Frick Award for broadcasting excellence.

          Jeff Bagwell

          Tim Raines

          Ivan Rodriguez

          Bud Selig and John Schuerholz

