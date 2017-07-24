        <
          Rangers starter Tyson Ross (blister) sent to 10-day DL; Brett Nicholas recalled

          5:20 PM ET
          • Associated Press

          ARLINGTON, Texas -- Rangers starter Tyson Ross has been put on the 10-day disabled list because of a blister on his right index finger.

          Texas made the move Monday before the series opener against Miami to start a nine-game homestand. It was a day after Ross allowed five runs and four hits in 3⅔ innings at Tampa Bay.

          Ross (2-2, 7.52 ERA) has allowed 14 runs over seven innings his last two starts. Ross has started seven games for the Rangers since his mid-June debut after missing the start of the season while recovering from offseason surgery to correct Thoracic Outlet Syndrome.

          Triple-A All-Star catcher Brett Nicholas was recalled from Round Rock.

          Rangers catcher Robinson Chirinos left Sunday's game with a sprained left ankle after a collision at the plate. X-rays were negative.

